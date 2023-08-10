It’s clear the Boston Bruins value the versatility forward Trent Frederic can bring to the ice.

But given that Frederic, who avoided arbitration with the Bruins and signed a two-year, $4.6 million contract extension at the beginning of the month, can play both wing spots and at center, his versatile nature also creates an unknown of where exactly he’ll play this upcoming season.

The Bruins have lost two of their four primary centers from last season with Patrice Bergeron retiring and Tomas Nosek signing with the New Jersey Devils. David Krejci could follow Bergeron’s lead and retire, too, creating another opening at center.

The Bruins could look to Frederic to fill one of their voids in the middle of the ice, and the 25-year-old doesn’t really have a preference where Boston positions him.

“I don’t mind playing center or wing,” Frederic told reporters Thursday, per team-provided video. “I think last year I played pretty much all three: left wing, center and right. I’m comfortable playing all three now. And I actually really liked right wing last year. Kind of first time doing that and really liked it. Wherever I find a fit, just try to do my best there.”

Frederic played on the wing on Boston’s third line a season ago with Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall and turned in a career-best campaign with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points.

But with Hall being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks and Coyle presumably moving up to the first or second line, it leaves Frederic in search of new linemates while also putting more responsibility on his plate.

Frederic could slide over and center the third line or the Bruins could decide to have him flank newcomer Morgan Geekie. But however things shake out, the Bruins will probably ask more of Frederic due to the notable departures this offseason and he is ready to embrace that challenge.

“You can’t really replace those guys,” Frederic said. “They’re great humans and obviously they’re great hockey players. Hopefully I can get more responsibility on this team. It’s going to be hard to replace them but do the best I can.”