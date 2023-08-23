Chances are Boston Celtics fans already are counting down the days until the Green return to the parquet.

Photos of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown working out together probably only heighten that anticipation, right? Well, fortunately for those aforementioned Green Teamers, that’s just what the Celtics did Wednesday morning.

The organization posted an artsy black-and-white photo of Tatum and Brown on X, formerly known as Twitter. The caption read: “grind now, shine later.”

Perhaps this is a good time to tell Celtics fans the following: There are only 46 days until Boston’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers and 65 days until the regular-season home opener against the Miami Heat.

