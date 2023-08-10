Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Debunks Injury Rumor In Newly-Shared Video

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis didn’t need to say a word to deny the rumors surrounding an alleged foot injury while playing in the FIBA World Cup.

Porzingis, who became Boston’s biggest acquisition this offseason, quickly became the primary focus for Celtics fans on Wednesday. It was initially reported that “growing concerns” of Porzingis sitting out the FIBA World Cup entirely were looming, according to Rupert Fabig of BIG Deutschland. But that rumor was put to bed after Team Latvia denied the report, sharing a photo of the 28-year-old training.

And hours after, Porzingis also took to social media, sharing a few on-court clips on Instagram, running several drills up and down the floor alongside Team Latvia.

🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis denying rumors that he might miss the upcoming World Cup? 👀



While the Celtics dodged a seemingly invisible bullet, Porzingis has undergone an injury-riddled stretch in recent seasons. He missed the entire 2018-19 season with an ACL tear and has been sidelined with an injury at least once in each of Porzingis’ eight seasons in the NBA.

The FIBA scare raised an even deeper concern considering the Celtics A) extended Porzingis to a two-year deal and B) surrendered Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to acquire him.

Team Latvia will play its first game, against Team Lebanon, on Aug. 25 at 5:15 a.m. ET.