Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Details ‘Funny’ Offseason Injury

The start of Kristaps Porzingis’ time as a member of the Boston Celtics hasn’t exactly gotten off on the right foot.

Porzingis was initially slated to lead the Latvian men’s national basketball team at the FIBA World Cup, but has been pulled from the event as he deals with plantar fasciitis. The news came after both Porzingis and Team Latvia initially denied rumors of the injury, with the Celtics eventually announcing the 28-year-old would not play in the tournament and would enter a rehabilitation program.

It was a weird path toward the injury being revealed, with Porzingis’ comments on the details being even weirder.

“The foot hurts after exercise, I feel almost nothing when walking, it’s a really funny injury,” Porzingis told Sportazinas in Latvia, via translation. “I have an idea what the origin of the injury might be, but it’s something that builds up over the course of a career and pops out at one point. It got worse during the training process — when it started to hurt, then I couldn’t get rid of the inflammation either.

“… I now have a four to six week plan that I have to follow. Feelings are good. Of course, I am not yet in such a shape that I can play and train fully. But going step by step, everything should be fine by the start of the season.”

The rehab process will take place in Latvia, as Porzingis says the Celtics have supported his decision to go through their plan while overseas.

“Boston wanted me to continue my recovery there, but I told them it was very important for me to be with the national team even though I wasn’t playing,” Porzingis said. “They supported my decision. Also there, most likely, I will have a long season ahead of me — it is important now to spend time with my teammates in the national team, family at home. Boston respected all of that and supported me.”

The fact that Porzingis is already dealing with injuries isn’t great, but having it be a foot injury certainly doesn’t spell good things for his future. The Celtics likely know that, and have brought in multiple players for free-agent workouts.

It has been argued that the trade for Porzingis raised the Celtics’ ceiling, but it also put quite a hole in their floor. At this point, all there is to do is hope for health moving forward.