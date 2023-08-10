The Boston Celtics on Thursday announced their 2023 preseason schedule, which consists of five games throughout October.

The Celtics kick things off at home with their first matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Oct. 8. Boston then heads into more Eastern Conference play, facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9.

The Celtics continue their road trip and head to Philadelphia for their second contest with the 76ers on Oct. 11. The C’s then come back to Boston to face the Knicks once again on Oct. 17.

Boston’s preseason concludes with one last road matchup on Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Story continues below advertisement

All five exhibition games will be televised on NBC Sports Boston. All contests except for Oct. 11 also will be broadcasted on 98.5 The Sports Hub. The Celtics are set to post content on their website as well as their social media platforms.

View the preseason schedule here:

Date Game Time (ET) Location 10/8 vs. Philadelphia 6:00 p.m. TD Garden 10/9 at New York 7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden 10/11 at Philadelphia



7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Center 10/17 vs. New York 7:30 p.m. TD Garden 10/19 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m. Spectrum Center

Tickets to attend preseason and regular season home games will go on sale at a later date, per the organization’s announcement. Those interested in getting updates from the team with ticket opportunities and more can sign up here.