Celtics Reportedly Plan To Host Another Forward For Workout

The Boston Celtics are rumored to already have their eyes on two free-agent forwards as they look to add to their roster.

And it appears the Celtics want a chance to bring a third forward into that mix.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Tuesday the Celtics will hold a workout for forward Louis King this week. Scotto noted that King recently worked out for the Golden State Warriors. This comes after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Celtics also plan to work out Lamar Stevens and T.J. Warren.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound King is the least accomplished of the three players. He has played 27 career games over the course of four seasons and suited up for just a single contest last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was an impressive showing, though, with the 24-year-old netting 20 points and knocking down half of his eight 3-pointers against the Brooklyn Nets.

King spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with Philadelphia’s G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats, where he averaged 16.5 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range to go along with 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

King played from 2020-22 with the Sacramento Kings and broke into the NBA with the Detroit Pistons in 2019, suiting up for just 10 games that season.

It’s clear with these workouts that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is looking to add wing depth and create more competition at the position heading into the upcoming season.