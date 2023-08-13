Celtics Reportedly Sign Guard To Compete For Two-Way Spot

The bulk of Brad Stevens’ work this offseason is already complete but the Celtics president of basketball operations isn’t done yet tinkering with Boston’s roster.

The Celtics reportedly agreed on a training camp deal with little-known guard DJ Steward, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday. Wojnarowski also noted Steward is expected to compete for a two-way contract.

Steward signed as an undrafted free agent with the Sacramento Kings in 2021, but never saw any game action in the NBA. He played for Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate the Stockton Kings the past two seasons, averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17 games in 2023.

Steward got a shot with the Philadelphia 76ers in Summer League action last month and turned heads with a couple of standout performances, including a 36-point, six-assist, five-rebound output against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-foot-2, 163-pound has a strong basketball pedigree as he was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school in Chicago and played for one season with Duke. Steward led all ACC freshman in scoring in his lone season with the Blue Devils during the 2020-21 campaign, putting up 13 points per game.

But Steward testing the draft waters after his freshman season didn’t go as planned and now he’s left trying to find a way to crack Boston’s roster.