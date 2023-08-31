Celtics Reportedly Sign Sharpshooter To Bolster Wing Depth

The Boston Celtics have been looking for a way to bolster their wing depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

It appears they found it Thursday.

The Celtics reportedly signed veteran sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He reportedly had been offered a contract at the beginning of August.

The 26-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game with the Charlotte Hornets last season, knocking down 40.3% of his shots from beyond the arc in 19 games. Mykhailiuk has also played for the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers across five seasons.

Mykhailiuk is known for his shooting prowess, and though he’s hit roughly 36% of three-point shots across his career, he took huge strides in that department last season. The 6-foot-7 wing shot a 42% clip in 2022-23.

He will join a Celtics roster that is short on depth on the wing with Tatum, Brown, Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett and rookie Jordan Walsh serving as the true options at the three.

He will likely compete for a roster spot with the likes of Hauser, Walsh and Delano Banton.