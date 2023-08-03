Celtics Rumors: Boston Offers Contract To Veteran Sharpshooter

The Boston Celtics got busy this offseason, but the front office might not be done adding to ensure the 2023-24 squad has enough depth to avoid yet another dissapointing finish.

Boston reportedly extended a contract offer to free agent Svi Mykhailiuk, according to SDNA, the Greek news outlet revealed Wednesday. The 26-year-old entered the free agency market after a split campaign with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets last season.

Mykhailiuk, who was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, averaged 6.9 points while shooting 42.4% on 3.1 shot attempts from beyond the arc through 32 games. Mykhailiuk also ended his fifth and latest NBA season averaging 17 points with four rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 45% from the field in his final nine games with the Hornets.

With Mykhailiuk’s price presumably one more than feasible for the Celtics, perhaps adding the sharpshooter makes sense for Boston.

The C’s already traded away Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, who quickly fizzled out into a non-factor after a short-lived run off Boston’s bench. That’s two veterans, both with spot-up outside shooting potential, that didn’t work out, albeit Gallinari was hampered by a season-ending surgery before the year even started.

Boston also lost Grant Williams, now a member of the Dallas Mavericks following a sign-and-trade agreement this offseason, taking away yet another outside shooting threat — the biggest loss (second overall to Marcus Smart) in that department.

Mykhailiuk has proven capable of spacing the floor, which would ideally become more noticeable if surrounded by a star-studded core like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. Not to mention, it would also be suited under the three-point hunting play style of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

There’s also an offer in place for Mykhailiuk from Panathinaikos B.C., a professional team in Greece.