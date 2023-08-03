Celtics Teammates Joke Over Additions To Shoe Collections

The Boston Celtics continue to set their core with the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brown entered the league one year before Tatum and continues to earn new acquisitions prior to his teammate.

Not only did Brown sign a historic supermax extension one year before Tatum is eligible for another deal, but he also beat the four-time All-Star to a new addition to his shoe collection.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Pure Money" 🪙 pic.twitter.com/gOpxaeWHXf — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 19, 2023

On Wednesday, Brown took to his Instagram story to show off his new pair of Tatum 1 sneakers in the “Pure Money” colorway. He posted a picture with his teammate’s signature shoes with the caption:

Story continues below advertisement

My first pair of JTs.

Minutes later, Tatum reposted Brown’s story with his own response to Brown’s new pickup:

I ain’t got them yet!

Story continues below advertisement

Not only will Tatum be ready for a supermax extension of his own in the near future, but he will also have to track down his own pair of his Jordan brand signature sneakers.