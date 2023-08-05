Chaim Bloom Explains How Development Of Young Core Helps Red Sox

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom opened up about the impact young players can have on the organization as a whole.

Bloom sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on “The TC & Company Podcast” released Friday to discuss such as well as the quiet trade deadline the team had.

“We obviously need to keep going. We’re not there yet,” Bloom said. “But there are a lot of guys I think regardless of what we do the rest of the way that I hope we can look at and our fans will look at exactly how you just outlined it, and that makes it easier going into the offseason quite frankly.

“… Look, we may do that this offseason because you always want to add good players, but I think we will be able to have a more targeted list of needs and wants because of the progress of some of our players internally.

“Hopefully that progress keeps showing itself August and September and we get to pop corks and it looks even more real. But it is kind of what we’ve been talking about where when you say did it come sooner than we thought, well I don’t know because obviously when it’s not there you don’t feel it there.”

Bloom described the up-and-down season his team has had as a “rollercoaster” that has to do with the development of the young core.

“That is part of the growth of young players, and that’s part of the rollercoaster that you ride,” Bloom continued. “It’s part of why having some veterans to stabilize that group and help them ride that rollercoaster is so important because it’s a rollercoaster for them just like it is for all of us…”

The Red Sox chief baseball officer also spoke on the importance of the young players, being able to build the roster around them and developing consistency.

“We got work ahead of us. We’ve got to keep pushing,” Bloom said. “Keep doing more, but the idea of having a core we can build around, to keep adding to that core and then have a pipeline where, on an annual basis, there’s gonna be more exciting talent joining this group.

“That’s exactly what you need to have to be a consistent winning organization, and we do believe it’s starting to come. We just still have a lot more work to do.”

Despite the “rollercoaster” the development of up-and-coming Red Sox players can be, Bloom sees potential in the young core of the team.