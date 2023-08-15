The 2023 season will mark the first time Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott play in the NFL on different teams.

Prescott and Elliott both were drafted in 2016 by the Cowboys, who selected the running back fourth overall and grabbed their franchise quarterback 131 picks later. The duo went on to play seven seasons together and helped create four playoff appearances for America’s Team.

But the Elliott-Prescott tandem in Dallas is no more, as Jerry Jones and company decided to release the veteran back in March. Elliott waited roughly five months to find a new home, but on Monday, he reportedly latched on with the New England Patriots.

The news was received well by Prescott, who showed support for his former teammate on Instagram.

“Happy for you 15 !!,” Prescott captioned the post, coupled with a heart emoji.

The number Prescott referenced will be part of Elliott’s new look for his first season in Foxboro, Mass. The 28-year-old is set to rock the digit he sported across three campaigns with Ohio State, and he also ditched his long hair.

Elliott and Prescott won’t have to wait very long to reunite on the football field, though. The Patriots will visit the Cowboys on Oct. 1 for a Week 4 showdown.