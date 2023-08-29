Ceddanne Rafaela was able to join forces with one of his mentors after he received thrilling news Monday morning.

Rafaela, listed as the Red Sox’s No. 3 prospect by MLB.com, received his first call to the big leagues before Boston’s series opener against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. The promotion understandably was very exciting for the 22-year-old and his family, including Rafaela’s mother, who grew up rooting for the Red Sox.

In addition to giving Rafaela the opportunity to receive his first taste of The Show, the call-up also allows the versatile youngster to play alongside All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, a fellow native of Curaçao.

“That’s crazy,” Rafaela told reporters Monday, per MLB.com. “Two players from such a small island, it’s special for us to play on the same team.”

Rafaela, an international free-agent signing by the Red Sox in 2017, made his first Major League Baseball appearance Monday night when he logged an eighth-inning single in Boston’s lopsided loss to Houston. He’s in line to make his first start with the Red Sox on Tuesday when they host the Astros for the middle game of their series.

NESN’s complete coverage of the contest is slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET, with first pitch to follow at 7:10.