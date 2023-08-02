When the Celtics made the blockbuster trade to bring Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Danilo Gallinari was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of the three-team deal.

And while Gallinari never suited up for the Celtics, the forward can’t wait to face his old team in the 2023-24 NBA season.

“I’m loaded up. Can’t wait to play against Boston,” Gallinari said on his podcast “A Cresta Alta.” “As soon as the calendar comes out I will put an X on all the times I play against Boston in Boston.”

Gallinari recently opened up about the trade, claiming that he was in the dark and didn’t know he could possibly be on the move.

The Celtics acquired Gallinari during the 2022 offseason but the 34-year-old tore his ACL during a FIBA tournament and hasn’t played in the NBA since April 26, 2022, with the Atlanta Hawks.

While the NBA schedule has not yet been released, the Celtics and Wizards should meet three times in the regular season. Gallinari is still working on his rehab and hopes to be ready for action.

The workouts are getting harder and harder. The new season getting closer and closer.#Nba #rehab #basketball pic.twitter.com/rFYKE0APeL — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) July 24, 2023

Gallinari did thank the Celtics’ training staff following his departure from Boston in a post on social media.

“A huge thank you to the Celtics staff that helped me rehab and reach my goal,” Gallinari wrote in the post. “It would have been even better to show it on the court.”