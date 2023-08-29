David Ortiz knows a thing or two about being a clutch hitter and clubhouse leader with the Red Sox.

During the 2023 season, veteran Justin Turner has had plenty of huge hits for Boston and become a mentor to numerous young players in a season where the team’s next young core is taking shape. Ortiz noticed Turner’s impact around the organization and pushed for the Red Sox to maximize his impact.

“(Justin) Turner is the type of player you want to build,” Ortiz told Tom Caron, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “You want to take advantage of his next couple of years coming up. This is a good sign at the age of 38. People always focus on age. Some people don’t realize the importance of having a guy like him in the clubhouse. This is a guy that’s a leader. He comes from a winning ballclub. He knows what it takes to get to the promised land.”

In 2023, Turner entered Monday slashing .290/.361/.497 with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs. The 38-year-old sits within striking distance of his career-best 90 RBIs from the 2016 season.

Turner will enter the offseason with a $13.4 million player option on the table for the 2024 season. From his offensive production to his clubhouse presence, Ortiz recognized how valuable the two-time All-Star is to a young Red Sox team and encouraged Boston to keep him past this season.

“If I’m the Red Sox right now, I take advantage of his next couple of years,” Ortiz explained. “Look at the monster season he’s putting together. We know how good of a hitter he is, but we also know what he brings to the table in the clubhouse loaded up with young players. (You) got it right there. Go and get him.”

Turner continues to drive Boston’s offense with a competitive final month of the season ahead.