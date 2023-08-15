David Pastrnak Sends Bruins Legend David Krejci Profound Message

David Pastrnak didn’t just lose his Boston Bruins linemate when David Krejci announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Monday, he lost seeing his best friend every day at the rink.

In a goodbye video released by the Bruins, it was apparent fellow Czech Republic native Pastrnak loved every second that he shared the ice with the veteran centerman.

“Best teammate that I ever had, and I can’t thank you enough,” Pastrnak said. “But again, congratulations and good luck in your next chapter of your life.”

Along with the video message, the Bruins released a message from Pastrnak on the team’s social media handle on the X Platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“He’s been my best friend since I got here. I’m really going to miss him,” Pastrnak said in the message. “I have so many memories that make me think of him, especially. And that’s the beauty of hockey — I found a friend for the rest of my life … in 20-30 years from now, he’s still going to be my friend and that’s the beauty of the sport.”

After Pastrnak was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, he relied on the 37-year-old on and off the ice along with the leadership Krejci and recently retired Patrice Bergeron demonstrated for the team.

“Those two guys are the perfect example,” Pastrnak said on May 2 at the Bruins exit-interview day at Warrior Ice Arena. “They are some of the best leaders on the team and in the sport … They’ve been my teachers for a very long time and the player I am and the person I am as well, it’s big thanks to those guys too. It’s amazing the impact they have on the young guys, as older guys and as the leaders they were.”

Pastrnak was an alternate captain for portions of the past two seasons and will look to take on a bigger leadership role in the upcoming Bruins centennial season.

“I had the best teachers from these guys,” Pastrnak said in May. “They are incredible people and incredible hockey players … when you’re looking at them, you want to be like them, right? As a leader, the stuff they say, no matter how young you are, you want to be like them. So, I’m definitely very thankful and the way I grew as a person and a player, thanks to them.”