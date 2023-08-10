Aaron Rodgers already has a top-tier wide receiver in New York, but ESPN believes the Jets should look into giving their new quarterback another one.

NFL analytics Seth Walder on Thursday published a column in which he laid out five preseason trade ideas. Included was a blockbuster scenario where Gang Green acquires wide receiver Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 second-rounder.

“Yes, the Jets have what looks like a great defense on paper, but offense is crucial to winning championships, and if you’re all-in with Rodgers, you might as well be all the way in,” Walder wrote. “Presumably, this is the kind of move that Rodgers had in mind when he took a $35 million pay cut over the next two years.

“Evans turns 30 later this month and while he has maybe shown slight decline, he’s still incredibly consistent. Evans is coming off his ninth straight 1,000-yard season. In fact, he has never not reached 1,000 receiving yards. Evans would cost the Jets $13 million in salary this season and is in the final year of his contract. New York will be pretty cap-strapped next offseason, so it would be more likely to add a compensatory pick for Evans should he sign elsewhere.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trading Evans certainly would be a tough call for the Bucs. The 2014 first-rounder’s value undoubtedly dropped a bit when Tom Brady retired, and as Walder touched on, there’s a chance Tampa Bay loses Evans for nothing next spring. However, the rebuild in Central Florida probably is on pause, as the NFC South is expected to be wide-open this season.

Furthermore, the Jets might want to use their available cap space on more pressing needs. New York’s offensive line apparently is looking dreadful as Week 1 nears and Rodgers won’t be able to throw to any receiver, regardless of skill level, if he can’t stay upright.

So while it’s fun to think about another elite wideout joining the AFC East, we probably shouldn’t expect Evans to relocate to the Meadowlands.