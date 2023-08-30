Tremont Waters was a sparkplug off the bench for the Boston Celtics in his limited role during his two seasons with the team.

But getting a larger opportunity with Team Puerto Rico at the FIBA World Cup, the diminutive point guard is bringing that same type of energy to the floor and mixing in a highlight-reel play for good measure.

Waters pulled off a nifty play that will certainly turn heads while leading Puerto Rico to a 107-89 win over China on Wednesday in group play. The 25-year-old embarrassed a defender coming out to guard against a pick-and-roll by dribbling the ball through the defender’s legs. Waters then finished off the play with a nice bounce pass that led to a dunk.

Tremont Waters dropped 22 PTS, 6 AST, and this SLICK dribble in Puerto Rico's win over China 🔥#FIBAWC | #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/e6M3JLRpZ3 — NBA (@NBA) August 30, 2023

The stellar play punctuated a terrific performance from Waters, who scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with six assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics selected Waters in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft — another member of that draft class for Boston reunited with Danny Ainge and signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday — and he appeared in 37 games for the franchise over two seasons.

Waters last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 campaign, making brief appearances with the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. He also spent time suiting up for the G League affiliates of the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Waters played alongside this year’s No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama this past season with the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A League in France.

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps, Waters’ strong showing at the World Cup will entice an NBA team to take a flyer on him for the upcoming season.