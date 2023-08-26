Friday was a night of reunions, which was headlined by Mookie Betts’ return to Fenway Park.

The two-time World Series champion made his first return to Boston since the 2020 trade that sent him to Los Angeles. Red Sox fans gave the Dodgers star a lengthy standing ovation that left him “emotional.”

“I was kind of shaking a little bit. I’m just thankful,” Betts told reporters, per MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “Thankful that I got the ovation and thankful that we won. I tried to take all my expectations out and just enjoy what came. I really didn’t know what to expect. It was super cool and a very special moment. I’ll cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

The Red Sox went up early in the matchup, but the Dodgers were efficient in their rally and took the first game of the series. Kiké Hernández contributed to that rally, and he also made his first return to Fenway Park since he was traded before this season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

“It was good. It was a little different situation,” Hernández told reporters, per Vautour. I never got to go back to Dodger Stadium (with Boston). Getting to come back this quick was pretty good. I can get closure.”

Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner also shared the reunions with former teammates, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also reflected on his return to Fenway Park.

The Red Sox and Dodgers continue their three-game series Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.