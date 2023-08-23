Ex-Yankees All-Star, Red Sox Killer Is Unrecognizably Jacked Now

Do you remember former New York Yankees second baseman Alfonso Soriano?

We know, silly question. It would be hard not to remember him, as the skinny infielder who had surprising pop and could absolutely fly around the bases made life hard on Boston Red Sox fans across two separate stints in pinstripes.

Anyway, he now looks like Alfonso Soriano ate Alfonso Soriano.

Soriano was at Chase Field in Arizona for the Perfect Game Classic over the weekend, rocking a size medium (we presume) shirt that showed off the guns in a big way. The 47-year-old was listed at 195 pounds during his playing days, but he’s looking much closer to 250 these days — and we mean that in the best way possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Got to hit tanks with Ryan Klesko & Alfonso Soriano today.



Needless to say, I am living the dream.



Big thanks to @PerfectGameUSA for having me out. pic.twitter.com/qPJVFx2VId — KingofJUCO (@KingofJUCO) August 20, 2023

Soriano spent seven total seasons with the Yankees, serving as one of their most consistent hitters during his early days. The seven-time All-Star surpassed the 30-home run mark seven times and stole more than 30 bases five times. He famously was part of the trade package for Alex Rodriguez, which came only after the Red Sox failed to ship Manny Ramirez and Jon Lester to Texas for the three-time MVP.

Think he’d be willing to share the arm routine with us?