Ezekiel Elliott on Monday all but confirmed he is signing with the New England Patriots.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report the Patriots were adding Elliott on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Elliott will have a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus.

“One Five, all the way live !” Elliott posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Elliott tagged the Patriots in his post, as well.

The reference to “One Five” seemingly teases that Elliott will go back to wearing the No. 15 jersey he wore at Ohio State. Rapoport hinted Elliott would go back to the uniform number in his initial tweet, as well.

Elliott fills an obvious roster need in New England, as the Patriots were short on proven depth behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.