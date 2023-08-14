Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly joining the Patriots backfield after signing a one-year deal with New England on Monday.

The signing gives the Patriots depth at the running back position and could not only impact his fantasy ranking but also Rhamondre Stevenson’s fantasy value.

In 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott amassed 876 yards rushing on 231 carries and scored 12 touchdowns. From inside the 20, the 28-year-old rushed for 97 yards on 35 carries averaging just under three yards a carry. Elliott also ran the ball 26 times while inside the 10-yard line for 53 yards. All 12 of Elliott’s touchdowns were converted from at least inside the 20.

With his numbers declining in recent years, Elliott is unlikely to be a starter for any fantasy football team, but he would be a solid pickup to fill the gap of any injured player.

According to Sharp Football Analysis’ Rich Hribar, Elliott may not be a top-tier running back but is still effective in moving the chain on short-yardage plays.

Say what you want about Zeke, but he was still effective at chain moving on short yardage.



68.9% 1D/TD rate on non-first downs needing 1-3 yards (13th/42 RBs)



72.0% conversion rate on 3rd downs (8/42)



Zeke was also 62.5% inside of the 5-yard line (10/42) — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) August 14, 2023

Because of his success on short-yard carries, Elliott could take the ball from Stevenson, even though the latter is coming off 1,040 yards rushing in the 2022 season.

Stevenson earned 180 fantasy points last year despite only scoring five touchdowns, while Elliott recorded 169 points in 2022, ranking 17th among running backs in the NFL. Perhaps with the Patriots relying less on Elliott with Stevenson getting the bulk of the carries, Elliott could return to form and show the explosiveness that once made him a highly touted running back in the NFL.