Ezekiel Elliott “Having Fun” With Patriots Running Back Group

Ezekiel Elliott is finding his way in New England after signing a one-year deal with the Patriots prior to the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The 28-year-old had his first practice in Foxboro and reflected on his introduction with his new teammates, including running back tandem mate Rhamondre Stevenson.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Elliott told Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown. “I’ve been getting along well with the team. I’ve known Rhamondre for a couple years, so it’s nice having him in the running back room. I think I’ve been a good fit and I’m having fun.”

Elliott punched in 12 touchdowns in 15 games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He creates a quality 1-2 punch with Stevenson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as the focal point of the 2022 New England offense. The impact of running backs in Foxboro was a motivating factor in Elliott joining the Patriots.

“The importance of the back in this offense,” Elliott shared. “This is definitely a team that wants to run the ball and wants to be balanced.”

Elliott did not play in the matchup against the Packers but will have one final preseason tune-up against the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

