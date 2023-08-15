Ezekiel Elliott Reposts St. Louis Picture With Fellow Boston Star

As Ezekiel Elliot prepares to reportedly open his next football chapter with the New England Patriots, the running back reminded fans of his connection to another Boston star.

After Elliott announced his decision to sign with the Patriots, he reposted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a jersey swap with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

St. Louis connection in New England 🤝



Zeke & JT pic.twitter.com/mHHlgYxl6K — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) August 14, 2023

Both athletes grew up in St. Louis, Mo. en route to highly successful careers in the NFL and the NBA, respectively.

The picture, previously posted by Tatum on Snapchat, features the players holding each other’s jerseys with the caption: “St. Louis vs. everybody.”

With Elliott headed to New England, could there be a reunion around Boston between the two St. Louis natives?