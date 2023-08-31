After seven months away from the field, Ezekiel Elliott is in cram mode as he prepares for his first season with the Patriots.

The veteran running back signed in mid-August, giving him limited time to learn New England’s playbook and develop a rapport with his new teammates.

Players and coaches raved about how quickly Elliott acclimated after his arrival, but the former Dallas Cowboys admitted that’s still a work in progress.

“I’m definitely feeling more comfortable than I was two days ago,” Elliott said Thursday. “But definitely coming along. Still got some stuff to learn. Training camp is tough because you’re putting in the whole playbook. Learning a game plan is a lot easier because it’s shrunk down instead of that big binder. You’ve got a smaller one.

“So just trying to learn as much information as I can right now so when the season comes, I’m ready.”

Elliott did not play in the preseason, with the Patriots choosing to hold him out of games against Green Bay and Tennessee. It’s unlikely he’ll have New England’s offense fully mastered in time for next Sunday’s season opener against Philadelphia, but he should have a significant role in that game.

The Patriots included just two running backs on their initial 53-man roster: Rhamondre Stevenson and Elliott. Ty Montgomery and Kevin Harris both are on the practice squad and could be called up to fill reserve roles.

Elliott projects as a high-end No. 2 behind Stevenson, who was worn down by the Patriots’ lack of running back depth last season. Elliott isn’t the All-Pro-caliber player he was in his prime, but he still was productive in his final year with Dallas. The 28-year-old finished just shy of 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 12 touchdowns, including seven from the 1-yard line.

Elliott also has been an effective receiver out of the backfield in the past — he caught 47 or more passes in four straight seasons before managing just 17 in 2022 — and is regarded as a strong pass-blocker. He and Stevenson both have the ability to play on all three downs.

“Blitz pickup has been a priority since college,” said Elliott, who won a national championship at Ohio State. “… If you can’t protect the quarterback, you can’t get on the field. Blitz pickup is a big priority to me. It’s also just another time to go out there and hit those guys.”

The Patriots might need to lean more on their backs for help in pass protection given their current issues up front. Injuries hammered their offensive line in training camp, and it remains unclear who will start at right tackle against the Eagles, whose 70 sacks last season were tied for third-most in NFL history.