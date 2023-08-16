Mookie Betts has been a fa -favorite in his career from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In recent weeks, the admiration for the 2018 American League MVP reached a new level.

Betts posted a video on social media Tuesday sharing a story of a recent interaction with a fan.

While attending a Dodgers game, a fan named Giuseppe Mancuso told Betts while he was standing on-deck that if he hit a home run, he would give his daughter the middle name, “Mookie.”

One of the coolest moments of ya boy’s entire career! Bro is a man of his word 😂👶🏼 #babymookie pic.twitter.com/rVIG4VWJVe — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 15, 2023

Betts shut down the offer, but did end up hitting a long home run and fist bumped Mancuso on his way back to the dugout.

Once his daughter was born, Mancuso did legally name his daughter Francesca Mookie Mancuso.

“I can’t wait to meet Francesca and she’s going to be my girl,” Betts said in his video storytelling of the events.

The former Red Sox star continues to have a massive impact on baseball fanbases from coast to coast in this latest interaction.