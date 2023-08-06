FC Dallas Vs. Inter Miami Live Stream: How To Watch Lionel Messi Online

Inter Miami travels to Toyota Stadium to take on FC Dallas on Sunday in round of 16 action in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday in the round of 32. The Argentinian superstar has scored five goals in three games heading into Sunday’s matchup and hopes to extend his lead before making his proper MLS debut.

FC Dallas beat Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. in the opening knockout round of the Leagues Cup thanks to a game-winner from Eugene Ansah in the 75th minute. It will hope to play spoiler in Messi’s hot run with Inter Miami.

It is a -158 favorite to qualify for the next round, and FC Dallas is +128 to move on to the quarterfinals at FanDuel. Inter Miami is +105 on the three-way moneyline, and FC Dallas is +210. A draw has +250 odds. The three-way moneyline pays out for results within 90 minutes, so if the match does into extra time, a draw pays out.

Here’s how to watch the FC Dallas-Inter Miami Leagues Cup matchup online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV