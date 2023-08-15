The Boston Red Sox head to the nation’s capital for an interleague three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Boston returns to Washington D.C. for the first time since 2021 when the Red Sox rode a series sweep to the top wild card spot in the American League.

Before they were the Nationals, the Red Sox played two all-time series against the Montreal Expos. Since the franchise made the shift in 2005, Boston has played just three series in Washington D.C. with a dominant 8-1 record.

From defining home runs to Nick Pivetta freezing Juan Soto with a looping curveball for the save, the Red Sox have seen a series of standout individual performances at Nationals Park.

Here are five of the most memorable individual Red Sox performances against the Nationals in Washington D.C.

Jacoby Ellsbury – June 23, 2009

In the first game the Red Sox played in Washinton D.C., Ellsbury completely took over the game with his speed as only he was capable of.

The speedy outfielder went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of triples and drove in three runs. Ellsbury added a stolen base as well, one of the career-high 70 bags he swiped in 2009.

The two-time World Series champion’s performance led Boston to an 11-3 win over the Nationals.

Rick Porcello – July 2, 2018

The Red Sox celebrated the week of Independence Day in the nation’s capital with a three-game sweep. Porcello set the tone in the opener with a rare performance.

Hitting as a pitcher in a National League park without a designated hitter, Porcello turned heads along with a 96 mph fastball from his former teammate and Nationals ace Max Scherzer for a three-run double. The former Detroit Tiger had a laugh while standing on second base after the hit off of his old rotation mate.

Fact: Rick Porcello is the most dangerous hitter in baseball with the bases loaded. pic.twitter.com/EKI9d6UXPx — NESN (@NESN) July 2, 2018

On the mound, Porcello tossed six solid innings, allowing just a pair of solo home runs with five strikeouts.

The two-way abilities of their starter pushed the Red Sox to a 4-3 win.

J.D. Martinez – July 3, 2018

In the middle game of this series, Boston’s big offseason addition drove the offense. Martinez went 2-for-5 for the Red Sox with four RBIs.

The slugger tallied a pair of two-RBI hits with a single in the fifth and a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Martinez paced a big day for the Boston bats as the Red Sox recorded an 11-4 win.

Tanner Houck – Oct. 2, 2021

The Red Sox entered the final series of the season in need of wins to secure crucial playoff seeding. In the middle game of the three-game set, Tanner Houck got the start and clearly brought A+ stuff to the mound.

The young right-hander went five shutout innings without allowing a hit. Houck fooled hitters throughout the outing with eight strikeouts.

Boston’s offense and bullpen did enough to back the starter in a 5-3 win.

Rafael Devers – Oct. 3, 2021

“I told you he’s the man! Is he the man or what?”

Devers DESTROYS one and the Red Sox are in front!!! pic.twitter.com/eXxbY1xCqo — NESN (@NESN) October 3, 2021

NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley perfectly summed up a career day for Devers, who put the Red Sox on his back in a game the ballclub undeniably had to have.

The Red Sox entered the final game of the 2021 regular season needing to clinch a playoff spot and importantly secure home-field advantage in the American League Wild Card game against the rival New York Yankees.

Boston’s young superstar answered the bell and put on a show for the ages that still may be an underappreciated performance in the wild ride of the 2021 season.

The young third baseman drilled a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Red Sox on the board. In the seventh inning, Devers poked a single to score Kyle Schwarber and came around later in the frame on a game-tying, two-run double from Alex Verdugo.

Even after an already productive game, Devers delivered the swing of the regular season in the ninth inning. With the game tied at five, the lefty slugger demolished a splitter from Kyle Finnegan for an eventual game-winning two-run home run. The long ball was the third in two days for Devers.

The Red Sox held up for a dramatic 7-5 victory to get into the playoffs and host the American League Wild Card game.