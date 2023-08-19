The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry hasn’t been what it used to be this season. That’s because Boston has just been dominant over New York.

Gerrit Cole is among the favorites to win the American League Cy Young, but you probably wouldn’t believe that if you watched Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. New York’s ace gave up a second-inning grand slam to Red Sox infielder Luis Urías as Boston’s batters didn’t allow Cole to have his way with his signature fastball.

The grand slam was witness to a sparse Yankee Stadium, which prompted a dig at New York fans from color analyst Tom Verducci.

“And how bout this ballpark? It’s like the New York Public Library right now,” Verducci said on the FS1 broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a situation unfamiliar to New Jersey-born sports writer: Red Sox-Yankees with New York’s ace starting. But Yankees fans didn’t seem to care for a Saturday matinee matchup.

It’s hard to blame them. New York entered Saturday at the bottom of the AL East and seven games out of the wild card. It’s the lowest the Yankees have been in the standings at this point in the season since September 1995, and it looks very likely they will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

The only sources of entertainment for New York fans have been Cole — when he’s not pitching against the Red Sox — Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone’s wild antics and complaints.

You can continue watching the middle matchup of the Red Sox-Yankees series on NESN.