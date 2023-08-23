German Football Broadcaster Reveals Tom Brady-Inspired Mascot

There is perhaps no NFL player more influential than former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Don’t believe us? He’s literally the inspiration for an entire network’s mascot.

In September 2022, German television network RTL Deutschland announced an exclusive partnership with the NFL, in which it will broadcast games throughout the season. Just like any normal network, it introduced a mascot for the football festivities Wednesday.

His name? “Touchdown Tommy.”

German broadcaster RTL introduced its new mascot today, a goat named “Touchdown Tommy.”



Wonder where they got the inspiration for that name… https://t.co/QvvrBrDZZD — Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) August 23, 2023

Here’s how the network described its new mascot:

“With cool cheering gestures, positive energy and plenty of entertainment on the sideline, the football-mad billy goat conveys the unifying power of the football community,” the statement read, translated from German.

The Patriots will, perhaps not-so-coincidentally, host a game in Germany this season, taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany for a Week 10 matchup on Nov. 10. We know at least one “Touchdown Tommy” will be there, maybe the original will show up too.