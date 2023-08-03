Hall Of Famer Criticizes Patriots For Subpar 2023 Offseason

After an unacceptable 2022 season from the offense, the Patriots needed to make a concerted effort to improve on that side of the ball over the season.

New England certainly made some moves to achieve that goal. The Patriots’ most significant offseason addition, Bill O’Brien, figures to recharge the offense that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge derailed last season. Bill Belichick and company also added a receiver with pedigree, JuJu Smith-Schuster, but one could argue the 2018 Pro Bowler was only a marginal upgrade from the departing Jakobi Meyers.

All told, LaDainian Tomlinson believes the Patriots didn’t do their starting quarterback many favors ahead of his all-important third NFL season.

“I think Mac Jones will be better, but I just don’t think he has enough on the outside,” Tomlinson said on NFL Network. “They did not do enough surrounding him with explosive talent, guys that can go down the field and be consistent in winning 1-on-1 battles. That’s what Mac Jones needs at this point in time in his career. I don’t think they have enough to compete with teams like Buffalo, the Jets, Miami — teams that are in their own division. Not to mention, Kansas City, the Chargers, all those other teams.”

New England had a golden opportunity to add the kind of talent Tomlinson referenced, but it chose not to sign star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins despite having more than enough salary cap space. Jones himself in the spring even admitted he would have “loved” to have the five-time Pro Bowl selection in his arsenal.

That said, there seems to be a great deal of confidence in Foxboro, Mass. about New England’s wide receiver group. In fact, one player on the depth chart believes the Patriots might actually have three No. 1 wideouts on the roster.