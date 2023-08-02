Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale headlined Triple-A Worcester’s game against the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night. Teammate Trevor Story, on a rehab assignment as well, contributed, too.

But even with Sale and Story down on the farm, it’s a highly touted prospect for the Red Sox that continues to impress the most.

Ceddanne Rafaela continued his torrid stretch at the plate by blasting yet another home run. Rafaela, who was promoted to Worcester at the end of June, now has seven home runs in 26 games with the WooSox.

Rafaela struck this time in the top of the first, crushing an 0-2 offering from right-hander Eric Orze over everything in right field. You can watch the solo shot here:

Denying Mets fans of free tacos with oppo tacos since right now 🌮 pic.twitter.com/iOpjOKs5OI — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 1, 2023

Rafaela, who is ranked as the second-best prospect for the Red Sox only behind Marcelo Mayer by MLB Pipeline, is more known for his defensive prowess and versatility, but his bat is gaining plenty of attention and rightfully so.

The 22-year-old is slashing an incredible .324/.365/.630 since joining Worcester and has more home runs with the WooSox than he did in more than double the games with Double-A Portland this season. Across both levels, Rafaela is batting .303 with 13 home runs, 58 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

Rafaela is clearly passing the test at Triple-A, and if he continues to stay scorching hot with a bat in his hands, the Red Sox might just have to make room for him in the major leagues.