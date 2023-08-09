Welcoming back Trevor Story on Tuesday forced the Red Sox to say goodbye to a fellow infielder.

Boston designated Yu Chang for assignment in order to create an active roster spot for Story, who made his season debut in the club’s 9-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Chang first joined the Red Sox organization through a waiver claim last September and re-signed with the franchise in February.

Shortly after the roster move was announced, manager Alex Cora offered an evaluation of Chang, who played in 39 games with the Red Sox this season before the DFA.

“He was here to play defense and he played great defense for us,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “Offensively, there’s a few things he needs to keep working on — pitch recognition, swinging at the right ones. He showed flashes of power and he had good at-bats with men in scoring position.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s still growing (to be done) in his game. He’s a good player. Let’s see what happens in the upcoming days. He’s a good defender and teams like that.”

In wake of the Chang DFA, the Red Sox currently don’t roster any of the middle infielders who were on their Opening Day roster. Kiké Hernández was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 25 and Christian Arroyo was DFA’d last Friday to make a roster spot for newcomer Luis Urías.