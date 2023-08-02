For a moment Tuesday, the loaded Dodgers probably thought they grew even stronger via the addition of a frontline starter.

But when all was said and done at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, one of Los Angeles’ top targets ended up staying put.

The National League West leaders had a deal in place to acquire Eduardo Rodriguez from the struggling Tigers. But before the trade could be finalized, Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause and opted to stick around in Detroit, where wins have been pretty tough to come by and 2023 World Series aspirations are nonexistent.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman clearly was excited about the possibility of adding Rodriguez, who currently boasts a 2.95 ERA. But since the left-hander reportedly vetoed the deal with his family’s best interest in mind, Friedman had no choice but to respect Rodriguez’s decision.

Story continues below advertisement

“We didn’t expect (what happened) at all,” Friedman told reporters, per The Athletic. “We hadn’t known one way or the other. We thought with having a lot of his ex-teammates and guys he’s played with, our place in the standings, I thought we would be very desirable. …We never got a chance to talk to Eduardo. But we talked to his agent numerous times. We respect that he had this right and he exercised it. Obviously would’ve loved for him to join what we have going here. But it’s hard for us to argue with family reasons.”

One has to wonder how strongly the Dodgers would have pursued its other reported top trade target had they known Rodriguez’s preference. Los Angeles apparently was interested in Justin Verlander, too, but the future Hall of Famer landed back with the Houston Astros.