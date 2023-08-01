The Miami Dolphins are one of multiple teams that want a free agent running back, and it looks like price will play the biggest factor in the market.

Dalvin Cook visited the New York Jets last weekend, and despite how highly he thought of the team, he left without a contract. But the visit reportedly “went well.”

The Pro Bowl running back went back home to South Florida, where he also has an interest in playing. He debunked a report about the Dolphins offering him a contract, and he called it a “Cinderella story” if he had the opportunity to play in his hometown. But Miami has a clear stance on Cook.

“After asking around on running back Dalvin Cook’s free agency, the sense is Miami would love to have him but considers him a luxury, too,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote Tuesday. “That has complicated the pursuit a bit — the Dolphins are certainly interested in doing a deal, but their patience suggests that they aren’t eager to enter a bidding war. Let’s see if the Jets’ heavy interest moves them to counter. …”

Patriots personnel executive Matt Groh confirmed last week New England was interested in Cook but has not brought him in for a visit. It reportedly invited Leonard Fournette, Darrell Henderson and Ezekiel Elliott for visits but has not offered a contract to another of the free agents. Mac Jones put in extra effort for Elliott last weekend, however.

Injuries at training camp could motivate a team to be more aggressive in their approach, and it looks like the free-agent backs are willing to be patient to get the best deal possible.