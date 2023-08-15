How Ezekiel Elliott Performed In Previous Meetings With Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott reportedly joins the New England Patriots after seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The former No. 4 overall pick prepares to compliment Rhamondre Stevenson out of the New England backfield with intrigue of how he can perform in Foxboro this season.

Elliott has played two previous games at Gillette Stadium in his career. As a member of the Cowboys, his previous squad went 1-1 with a loss in 2019 and an overtime win in 2021.

On Nov. 24, 2019, Elliott took 21 carries for 86 yards against the league’s top defense on a soaking-wet playing surface in Foxboro. The then fourth-year back averaged over four yards per carry but did not score a touchdown. Elliott did make an impact in the passing game as well, picking up a pair of first-downs on screen passes through 40 receiving yards.

This Sunday afternoon was not made for offense as Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 13-9 win in one of his final victories with New England.

Dallas returned to Foxboro two years later on a much dryer Sunday afternoon to face off with Mac Jones and a new-look Patriots roster.

On Oct. 17, 2021, Elliott once again averaged over four yards per carry with 69 yard on 17 rushing attempts. New England’s defense did have a key stand on Dallas’ opening drive to stop Elliott on a fourth-and-one attempt.

The Ohio State product made another mark as a pass-catcher with another 50 yards on seven receptions.

On the New England side in this contest, Elliott’s new running mate in Stevenson scored his first career NFL touchdown for the Patriots.

This time around, the Cowboys’ offense made the big plays late in the fourth-quarter and into overtime when Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown in walk-off fashion in a 35-29 win for Dallas.

Elliott looks to continue his pace and versatility when he returns to Foxboro, this time in a Patriots uniform.