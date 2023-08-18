GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ask any Patriots player who the team’s best trash-talker is, and you probably will get the same answer from everyone: Jabrill Peppers.

On Thursday, the fiery safety lived up to his reputation.

Peppers ran his mouth at a breathless pace during New England’s wildly entertaining, skirmish-filled joint practice with the Packers. Whenever the Patriots made a good play on offense or defense, Peppers let the Packers know about it. And whenever there was a dustup, he typically found a way to get involved. He never let up, much to the delight of his teammates — including newcomer Ezekiel Elliott.

After practice, multiple Patriots players spoke about the energy provided by Peppers, who also stood out for his strong play in Green Bay.

Matthew Judon: “Y’all see it. Y’all see it. You can see and hear when Pepp is on the field, and you can see and hear when he’s not on the field. When he’s around, you will know. And when he makes a play, you’ll definitely know.”

Jalen Mills: “Pepp — he is who he is, man. He’s a competitive guy. Plays with a competitive edge. He’s always been like that since I’ve known him since college, throughout the league. So, he’s definitely a guy you don’t have to worry about bringing it each and every day.”

Christian Barmore: “That guy right there, he’s a dog. OG. You know, he’s different, man. He just comes with it. I love him. Every time we get ready for practice he just… he’s a really good guy. … He talks like that every day. All the time.”

Peppers’ nonstop trash talk reached a crescendo during the final moments of practice.

With New England’s offense running a two-minute drill, star cornerback Jaire Alexander started lining up just feet away from the Patriots sideline. He and Peppers wouldn’t stop barking at each other, with cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino eventually scolding Peppers and those around him to cut it out. Seconds later, Mac Jones punctuated a statement day for the top offense by hitting an in-stride DeVante Parker for a 50-yard touchdown.

New England’s sideline emptied into the end zone, with Peppers louder than anyone. He was especially fired up to greet Jones.

Minutes later, Green Bay’s backup offense exacted payback with a lucky, ricochet touchdown against the Patriots’ second-team defense. The Packers sideline went nuts, with most players sprinting toward the end zone.

Story continues below advertisement

But Alexander went straight for New England’s sideline to shout at Peppers, who gave it right back to him while slowly walking out on the field. For a moment, it looked like things might boil over.

Then, the two laughed, dapped each other up and went back to their respective sideline. No bad blood.

On a box-office afternoon in Green Bay, Peppers alone was worth the price of admission. We only can hope he delivers a sequel next week when the Patriots visit the Tennessee Titans for more joint practices.