Mere months after Jimmy Garoppolo took his talents to Las Vegas, an old friend of the veteran quarterback latched on with the Raiders as well.

Tom Brady now is a minority owner of Mark Davis’ team, which brought in Garoppolo as the franchise’s new starting quarterback over the offseason. Garoppolo, of course, broke into the NFL with the New England Patriots and spent the first three-plus seasons of his professional career as Brady’s backup.

Brady made the trip to Dallas over the weekend to watch the Silver and Black play their preseason finale against the Cowboys. And for Garoppolo, it wasn’t awkward to have his former teammate around in an ownership role.

“Not weird. It was cool seeing him in the locker room,” Garoppolo told Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz. “Same old dude. Dude loves ball, you could tell the competitor in him is coming out a little bit, even for just a preseason game. I mean, he’s telling us to go ruin their day. It was nice having him around, man. He’s good vibes, he’s good people. It’s only going to do good for our organization having a winner like that around.”

Garoppolo and company certainly could use any added boosts Brady might be able to provide. The Raiders’ season win total at FanDuel Sportsbook currently sits at 6.5 and they’re tied for the third-longest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.