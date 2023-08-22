Mac Jones didn’t make much of the earful he caught from Bill Belichick last week in Green Bay.

According to reporters on site, Belichick ripped into Jones after the Patriots offense apparently did not operate toward the end of a two-minute drill against the Packers’ top defense. After practice, Jones labeled the unsuccessful sequence as a “miscommunication” between all parties involved and thought it was a “good learning experience.”

Jones offered similar remarks about the incident Monday during a WEEI appearance. New England’s starting quarterback also didn’t think Belichick was particularly angry.

“I felt like it was his normal voice,” Jones said on “Jones & Mego with Arcand.” “No, I mean, I think it’s good. It’s more about just getting the message and clearing everything up in that situation. It was a super detailed thing.”

The Patriots head coach addressed the scene during a Monday radio hit as well. Belichick told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he didn’t feel he put the heat on Jones — or anyone else, for that matter — and simply was coaching.

Ultimately, this Jones-Belichick matter probably received more attention than it deserved. But such is life when you’re coming off the kind of season like the Patriots are.