The initial unknown surrounding Saturday night’s frightening scene at Lambeau Field made Packers quarterback Jordan Love all the more uneasy.

Love was on the sideline when Isaiah Bolden laid motionless on the field after a collision with Patriots teammate Calvin Munson. After he was tended to by New England’s medical staff, Bolden left the field on a stretcher and was brought to a local hospital, where he spent the night.

The Patriots-Packers preseason contest was suspended after Bolden went down with a little over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Love, much like his head coach and Bill Belichick, supported that decision.

“I’ve never been part of a situation like that,” Love told reporters, per a team-provided video. “It’s a scary situation. You don’t know what’s going on — if he’s going to be OK or not. I think we’ve heard that he’s in stable condition and is going to the hospital now. Just a scary situation, not knowing what’s going on. Thoughts and prayers are with him. The way they kind of ended the game — I think it was the right decision. You never want to see that happen. Going back to last year, with the Damar Hamlin incident, it’s a scary incident that you never want to see happen. Everyone’s just scared after that, I feel like.”

Story continues below advertisement

Good news on Bolden was delivered Sunday morning. The 23-year-old was released from the hospital, traveled back to New England with the Patriots and showed appreciation for his supporters on social media.