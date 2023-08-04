It continues to be one step forward, two steps back for Jack Jones.

The Patriots corner answered his pre-draft critics last season by putting together a promising campaign — before finishing it on the suspension list. He then looked great during spring practices in June but got arrested on gun charges just as New England began its summer break.

And then Thursday happened.

Jones, a standout during training camp, appeared to get kicked out of practice after a competitive rep against receiver Kendrick Bourne. He had to be calmed down by safeties Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips, and was visibly frustrated as he left the field. Jones returned roughly 20 minutes later — personnel executive Matt Groh immediately gave him a pep talk — but didn’t participate for the rest of the session.

“Honestly, I don’t even really want to talk about yesterday,” linebacker coach Jerod Mayo said Friday during a video call. “Just kind of move forward. I hate to give you that answer but ask (cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino) or (head coach Bill Belichick).”

Pellegrino also was asked about Jones but didn’t want to say much.

“The conversations I have with my players are personal, especially in situations like that,” Pellegrino said. ” …. You guys don’t know what happened, but I’m not going to share what we spoke about.”

So, where do things stand with Jones, who’s undeniably talented but seemingly can’t get his head on straight? Could he be losing focus with a court date looming on Aug. 18?

“I’ll let Jack speak on that (his focus),” Mayo said. “But what I will say is one thing — and we’ve all been through things before — one thing about this beautiful game is that once you cross those white lines, nothing else really matters. Once you get around the guys in the locker room or weight room, nothing else really matters. That’s what he’s focused on now. He’s focused on moving forward.”

The reality is that Jones still is with the Patriots because he’s a very talented player. If he were a bottom-of-the-roster type, he likely would’ve been released by now.

“Every day he’s getting better,” Mayo said. “It’s no secret that he’s a very good athlete and he can do a lot of different things. Honestly, he’s a tough guy; he’s smart. Hopefully, we can continue this trajectory as far as his on-the-field play.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether Jones participates in Friday’s in-stadium practice. If he doesn’t, it might be fair to wonder about his future in New England.