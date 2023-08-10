Triston Casas found a spark after the All-Star break, riding an offensive surge for the Red Sox in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old took home American League Rookie of the Month with a massive July in which he hit .348 and has nine home runs after the All-Star break.

On a larger scale, the red-hot stretch for Casas continues to make an impact on the wider perspective of baseball.

Triston Casas leads the majors in slugging percentage since the All-Star break (min. 75 PA):



.347 AVG (9th of 170)

.434 OBP (12th)

.778 SLG (1st)

*1.212 OPS (2nd)

*219 wRC+ (2nd)

.431 ISO (1st)

9 HR (T-3rd)



(*Behind only Freddie Freeman) — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) August 10, 2023

Among qualified hitters, Casas leads the league in slugging percentage since the All-Star break, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

Story continues below advertisement

Casas is also among the top-three in baseball during that span in in home runs, OPS, wRC+ and ISO.

As the Red Sox make their push to chase down a wild card spot in the American League, Casas will continue to be a big reason why they can close the gap in his ability to spark the Boston lineup.

Entering play on Thursday, the first baseman is slashing .252/.353/.483 with 18 home runs in 101 games for the Red Sox in 2023.