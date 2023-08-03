The Red Sox looked like they were bound for a series win Wednesday afternoon, but the wheels fell off in the seventh inning.

The Mariners’ four-run frame proved to be the difference in the series finale between Boston and Seattle at T-Mobile Park. While subpar relief pitching doomed the visitors in part, shaky defense didn’t do the relievers any favors.

Seattle took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish on a broken-bat infield single from Julio Rodríguez. Rafael Devers and Yu Chang bumped into each other as they both tried to field the dribbler, which allowed Tom Murphy to easily score and José Caballero to advance from first to third after the baseball trickled into the outfield.

Devers spoke about the miscue after Boston’s 6-3 loss.

“Yeah, I think that’s part of baseball,” Devers told reporters, per MLB.com. “We didn’t have the best communication. …Definitely the broken bat was a factor in that play. It was a little bit of a distraction.”

Alex Cora didn’t mind Devers and Chang both putting in the effort to make a play, but the Red Sox manager stressed the need for improved communication. Cora also mentioned how the club will go over some defensive notes before Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

