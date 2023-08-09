It’s not hard to imagine Boston Red Sox standout prospect Ceddanne Rafaela playing in the big leagues by season’s end.

The No. 2 prospect of the Red Sox by MLB Pipeline has torched opposing pitching since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester at the end of June. Rafaela took it a step further to start August by belting a home run in five straight games. He’s now hitting .319 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs to go along with terrific defense in 33 games with Worcester.

A call up to the majors could be on the horizon for the 22-year-old, especially if the Red Sox continue to slip out of the American League wild card race. But Rafaela isn’t getting a head of himself, handling the possibly of a promotion in stride.

“A week, month or next year, that’s all out of my control,” Rafaela said Wednesday after extending his hitting streak to 10 games, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com. “So I’m just keep playing my game hard and do my best every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

A number of Red Sox veterans see stardom in Rafaela’s future. He was thought of as a super utility specimen originally, but seems destined for a much more prominent role given the way he can flash his glove both at shortstop and in center field while showcasing better pop at the plate for a player that stands at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds.

But the Red Sox wanted to see growth from Rafaela in the batter’s box when it came to his plate discipline. It’s something Rafaela has concentrated on and is starting to see results.

In a game against the Syracuse Mets on Aug. 2, Rafaela saw 19 pitches in five plate appearances. He walked four times and on the only pitch he swung at, he hit a home run.

“Sometimes it can get to your head, too,” Rafaela said, per Ryan. “Like you want to be too perfect. But I think it’s not that, it’s just trying to be aggressive with the balls in the zone I think. That’s what they want me to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rafaela’s growth at the plate has made the thought of making it to the big leagues this season possible. And a promotion could be right around the corner, especially with rosters expanding to start September.