Ice Cube Has Exception To His High Praise Toward Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown played in the BIG3 All-Star Game at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, and it was an act that meant a lot to Ice Cube.

“Jaylen Brown is my hero,” the founder of the 3-on-3 basketball league posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, Friday. “He’s making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game. By suiting up for our All-Star game (Saturday), he’s doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful …”

Ice Cube has been vocal about the lack of support BIG3 has received from the NBA and alleged the league is trying to hurt the league. Brown wanted to help make a difference in the community after he signed his supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics and his involvement with BIG3 is part of that.

“Having some fun with charity, giving back to the community and support, that’s it,” Brown said on CBS when Brian Scalabrine asked why he wanted to play in the game, per video from NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Ice Cube again praised Brown for his support of the league, but the Los Angeles Lakers fan hesitated for a second when Scalabrine asked him about his allegiances.

“Will we see you in a Celtics jersey next year?” Scalabrine asked.

“Wait a minute now,” Ice Cube laughingly said with Brown.

There’s still time, and it seems Ice Cube might need more convincing to put on a Celtics jersey to fully support Brown this season.