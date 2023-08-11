Inter Miami takes on Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, and Lionel Messi aims to continue his dominant run.

The Argentinian made an impact on Inter Miami since his debut, and the club added former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to help create a new era.

Inter Miami beat FC Dallas in the round of 16 in a penalty kick shootout with Messi scoring two goals in the 4-4 draw. The forward has seven goals and one assist in four Leagues Cup matches.

Charlotte FC defeated the Houston Dynamo, 2-1, at Shell Energy Stadium thanks to a late goal from Patrick Agyemang and an own goal from Houston defender Micael that came two minutes apart.

Inter Miami is a -480 favorite to advance, and Charlotte FC has +260 odds to advance at FanDuel Sportsbook. Inter Miami is -240 on the three-way moneyline with Charlotte FC priced at +500. A draw has +340 odds heading into Friday’s match. If the match goes into penalties, then a draw pays out.

Here’s how to watch the Inter Miami-Charlotte FC Leagues Cup quarterfinal match online.

When: Friday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV