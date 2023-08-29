Someone may have wanted to give the Cleveland Browns’ social media team a heads-up before wishing veteran Michael Dunn a happy birthday.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns released Dunn just three hours after the well wishes on X, formerly known as Twitter and Instagram were sent. The move comes as teams are forced to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Join us in sending the happiest of birthday wishes to @MikeDunn4Real! pic.twitter.com/qpRgcZly4P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 28, 2023

Fans flocked to X referring to the post as “cold-blooded” and “brutal.”

The undrafted product of Maryland played 28 games for the Browns and only eight games in 2022. After signing with the team on Aug. 9, 2020, he earned four starts with the franchise. According to Sports Illustrated’s Damon Wolfe, Dunn was expected to be the top backup to guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

The Browns also terminated the contract of guard Colby Gossett on Sunday when the club reduced its roster to 75.

The offensive lineman has played for four NFL franchises — Cleveland, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins and was waived during final roster cuts each time.

Ironically, it’s the same exact scenario that happened to Jonathan Garvin when the Green Bay Packers cut the linebacker just three hours after wishing him a happy birthday on July 28.