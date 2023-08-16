Should the Boston Celtics be in panic mode now that Kristaps Porzingis has started a rehabilitation program on his foot?

No.

Should they put a contingency plan in place to protect themselves from a possible injury to their recently-acquired star?

Absolutely.

Porzingis was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot Wednesday, and the Celtics announced he would engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program. The 28-year-old is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they can count on a full 82-game season from the former All-Star.

In fact, Porzingis hasn’t played more than 65 games since 2016-17. If you take that into account with the fact Al Horford just turned 37 and Robert Williams III has never played more than 61 games in a season, it makes sense to look at a few potential front-court additions.

Christian Wood

This is a name many Celtics fans will remember, as Christian Wood was a possible target for Boston at the height of his powers.

The 27-year-old always had success against the Celtics (11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in seven matchups with Boston), but it has become clear he isn’t the type of impact player that can start for a contender. Wood would certainly become a consistent contributor if he were to take a haircut and join Boston, but his inability to provide solid defense on a consistent basis severely lowers his ceiling. In shorter words, he can provide a boost on offense and little-to-nothing on defense.

Blake Griffin

You just read that last sentence, right? Okay, cool, flip it around and you’ve got Blake Griffin.

Griffin was a fan favorite in Boston last year, and it looks like the Celtics will have a chance to retain him so long as he continues to receive playing time. Griffin is a savvy defender and isn’t the worst shooter on the planet. He’s an undersized option, but a little continuity could go a long way for the C’s entering next season.

Frank Kaminsky

Frank Kaminsky might not necessarily be a sexy name (in more ways than one), but he feels like the kind of guy who could be added at some point over the later portion of training camp.

The 30-year-old shot 39.4% from three-point range in 2023, and at 7-feet tall he can guard the forward and center positions. Like we said, no one is going to jump for joy if this is the signing, but he’s more than capable of filling in minutes.

JaMychal Green

You want an upgrade from Blake Griffin as a stretch five? You want JaMychal Green.

Green has quietly been a tremendous contributor for some pretty good teams over the last three seasons, averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game for the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. The 33-year-old averaged 54.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 57 regular-season games last season, and might just finally capture a ring with the Celtics. You know, if they sign him.