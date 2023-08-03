FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ eighth training camp practice ended early for Jack Jones.

The second-year cornerback left the practice field early in the 11-on-11 drills Thursday after allowing a reception to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Jones, who was wearing pads on his hands aimed to prevent defensive backs from holding, appeared animated on the sideline after the play. He then walked away from the team, exited the practice area and headed down the stairs to the locker room.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers put his arm around Jones and walked with him to the edge of the field. It initially was unclear whether Jones was ejected from practice or left voluntarily.

Story continues below advertisement

But Jones returned roughly 20 minutes later, jogging back onto the field and taking a knee away from the rest of the Patriots’ defense. Director of player personnel Matt Groh knelt next to him for a short chat, and safety Jalen Mills later approached him for a longer conversation. Peppers did so, as well.

Jones watched the remainder of practice from the sideline, then spent a few minutes signing autographs for fans before leaving the field for good. He did not speak with reporters. Mills and Peppers also did not address the media after practice, so details on what triggered Jones’ early exit were scarce.

The Arizona State product has been under the microscope this summer since he was arrested on gun charges at Logan Airport in June. Jones’ legal situation did not impact his availability during the first week of training camp; he was a full participant in every practice until Thursday.

Jones has played well overall, too, notching pass breakups in four of the first six practices before struggling Wednesday. He, Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones project as New England’s top four cornerbacks, in some order, though that could change in the weeks ahead. Jack Jones’ next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Rookies Isaiah Bolden and Ameer Speed are the next men up at outside corner. Bolden saw reps with the starters late in Thursday’s practice while Jack Jones observed.

The Patriots’ next training camp practice is set for Friday evening inside Gillette Stadium.