In the midst of his breakout season, Jarren Duran is constantly in the spotlight for the Red Sox as a key part of the ballclub’s young core.

Most recently, Duran moved to the lights of a shoot for “Red Sox Magazine” in the latest edition of the team’s publication.

On Thursday, the Red Sox shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot for the cover with the 26-year-old outfielder.

Catch him if you can!



A behind-the-scenes look at Jarren Duran's Red Sox Magazine cover shoot:

In the shoot set on the concourse at Fenway Park, Duran runs across screen with his signature speed as the latest cover star. As the young outfielder continues his rise to prominence, he now does so as a cover athlete.

Duran is a major piece of Boston’s postseason push along with youth movement contributors in Triston Casas, Connor Wong and Brayan Bello all making an impact in their first full seasons as everyday players.

On the season, Duran is slashing .311/.362/.509 with seven home runs and 23 stolen bases for the Red Sox as the team chases a wild card spot down the stretch of the summer.